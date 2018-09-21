Some Manchester United fans have not reacted well to their manager Jose Mourinho confirming he will start Alexis Sanchez against Wolves this weekend.

The Chile international has endured a tough start to his Old Trafford career and doesn’t really look worthy of a place in the starting XI right now, especially as Anthony Martial impressed when starting in his place against Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.

Martial is a known favourite among United fans, so when Mourinho suggested Sanchez would come back in at the expense of the Frenchman for the Wolves game, it’s little surprise that many supporters were left distinctly unimpressed.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed @Alexis_Sanchez will start tomorrow: “Because Martial played 90 minutes (on Wed) and Sanchez played zero.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 21, 2018

Some have slammed the Portuguese for having an agenda against the 22-year-old, and rightly pointed out that a number of other players who played the 90 minutes against Young Boys will most likely still be selected against Wolves.

It remains to be seen how much longer Mourinho can justify continuing with Sanchez in his attack when he’s having so little impact, and these fans are already on his case for it…

Yeah but Smalling and Lukaku played 90 minutes on Wednesday, and they’ll both start tomorrow, so why not Martial? Agenda. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) September 21, 2018

How can Mourinio expect better from martial. When he only plays him for one game and wants to bring SANCHEZ he played zero minutes. So he has to bring him

What a pathetic reason. Sanchez has played every game PATHETIC. Why is he a special case. Sanchez has done nothing. — Barket27 (@barket27) September 21, 2018

WE WANT MARTIAL — C (@NewPlanetPlease) September 21, 2018

Fucking amazing explanation from Mourinho why Sánchez starts tomorrow and Martial will be on the bench again… Just play them both for once and try Sánchez on the right wing! It’s not like he’s setting the world alight on the left! — SAMCRO (@VinceVega7) September 21, 2018

then martial will be on the bench… again, Sanchez plays like shit but still starts 95% of every fucking games, pathetic #MourinhoOUT pic.twitter.com/qczU5e7qyP — p.jennings (@charlie_fuz) September 21, 2018

I'd rather have martial than sanchez — Haider (@Hyd3rBH) September 21, 2018