Jose Mourinho slammed for ‘agenda’ against Manchester United star as team news confirmation has some fans up in arms

Manchester United FC
Some Manchester United fans have not reacted well to their manager Jose Mourinho confirming he will start Alexis Sanchez against Wolves this weekend.

The Chile international has endured a tough start to his Old Trafford career and doesn’t really look worthy of a place in the starting XI right now, especially as Anthony Martial impressed when starting in his place against Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.

Martial is a known favourite among United fans, so when Mourinho suggested Sanchez would come back in at the expense of the Frenchman for the Wolves game, it’s little surprise that many supporters were left distinctly unimpressed.

Some have slammed the Portuguese for having an agenda against the 22-year-old, and rightly pointed out that a number of other players who played the 90 minutes against Young Boys will most likely still be selected against Wolves.

It remains to be seen how much longer Mourinho can justify continuing with Sanchez in his attack when he’s having so little impact, and these fans are already on his case for it…

