It’s on! Manchester United alerted to £161m transfer target’s big ROW with manager

Manchester United are set to be among the clubs on transfer alert as Isco raises big concerns over his playing time at Real Madrid under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spain international has only started two of the club’s opening four La Liga games this season, and looks to be firmly behind Marco Asensio in the pecking order for his preferred position.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving in the summer, Asensio has become first choice on the left of Madrid’s front three, which is ideally where Isco wants to play.

The 26-year-old, however, has mainly had to make do with a place on the bench at the Bernabeu, and has played in central midfield when Lopetegui has used him.

According to Don Balon, Isco has now raised this in talks with his manager, following strong links with United and other big names during the summer.

The former Malaga man would likely cost as much as £161million, which would be a record signing for United, but a worthwhile one too.

With Paul Pogba struggling and other attacking midfielders also not really doing the business at Old Trafford right now, Isco could clearly have a major role to play in Jose Mourinho’s squad.