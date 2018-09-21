Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly told club president Florentino Perez that he believes the transfer of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain could backfire.

And according to Don Balon, the Spanish defender wants Los Blancos to move for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard instead to bolster their front line.

Ramos is a long-serving figure who remains a key player at Real Madrid, and it may be that this advice will have some impact on the club’s transfer plans.

Hazard, after all, may also be a more realistic option and a cheaper one at that due to his current contract situation.

The Belgium international has started this campaign in fine form again for the Blues, but is yet to extend a deal that expires at the end of next season.

This could soon mean Chelsea are forced into accepting reduced bids for the 27-year-old, in a similar way that they ended up losing Thibaut Courtois to Madrid this summer.

Real could do well to listen to Ramos, with Hazard arguably proving himself on the bigger stage more than Neymar has, with the Chelsea man shining in England – one of the most competitive leagues in the world – and also really standing out for Belgium at the World Cup this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the Bernabeu this summer, Hazard would be an ideal long-term replacement in that position.