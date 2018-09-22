Speculation has suggested that Thiago Silva is ready to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Napoli all now said to be prepared to swoop.

The 33-year-old joined PSG in 2012, going on to make 257 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions while playing a pivotal role in guiding them to five league titles along with a whopping 13 more domestic trophies.

In turn, there’s no doubt that he has been a fundamental figure for the club, but as noted by Calciomercato, doubts have emerged over his future in the French capital with Milan, Juventus, Roma and Napoli all said to be ready to pounce as he has taken the decision to move on.

A return to Milan would arguably be the top choice for the Brazilian international given his previous stint with the Rossoneri, as he undoubtedly established himself as a fans favourite with his classy defensive displays alongside Alessandro Nesta at that time.

However, with Gennaro Gattuso having the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio at his disposal, it’s questionable as to whether or not there would be space for his former teammate.

Meanwhile, Juve also have a similar issue with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Mehdi Benatia and Daniele Rugani available to Massimiliano Allegri, and so a move to Turin seems highly unlikely.

That leaves both Roma and Napoli who arguably could do with adding world-class talent and a winning pedigree that Silva would bring to the table to help them close the gap and end Juve’s dominance in Italy, albeit they have solid options already too.

Time will tell if either club makes a move or if either Milan or Juventus prove to be interested after all. Nevertheless, as per the report, it’s suggested that Silva will seek an exit from PSG and so it remains to be seen who that will benefit most moving forward.