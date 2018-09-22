AC Milan transfer news: Dutch starlet on radar to bolster attack, €10m-a-year contract demands from midfield target

AC Milan will reportedly continue to bolster their squad next year with Steven Bergwijn and Adrien Rabiot continuing to be linked with a move to the San Siro.

Two key areas which arguably must still be addressed are the midfield and wide positions, with Gennaro Gattuso having to rely heavily on the same group of individuals across all competitions.

While summer signing Samu Castillejo impressed for the most part in midweek in the Europa League to offer a different threat to the likes of Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu out wide in Gattuso’s preferred 4-3-3 system, it appears as though the Italian giants aren’t quite satisfied just yet.

According to Calciomercato, they’ve set their sights on PSV youngster Steven Bergwijn, as the 20-year-old continues to impress in his homeland by playing a decisive role for the Dutch giants.

Last season, the talented starlet scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 36 appearances. He’s followed that with five goals in nine outings so far this year, and so he clearly knows how to find the back of the net from his wing position while also offering creativity.

Goals have been a problem so far this season with Milan leaning towards relying on Gonzalo Higuain in the last two games, and so perhaps adding a player like Bergwijn, albeit he remains untested and inexperienced at the highest level, could be a sensible signing.

Meanwhile, with Gattuso relying heavily on his preferred midfield trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, adding quality in that area of the squad is also likely to be crucial.

As per Calciomercato, prising Rabiot away from PSG could prove to be problematic though as he is said to be demanding €10m-a-year net plus bonuses, which could put him out of Milan’s reach regardless of whether or not he’s available on a free transfer next summer.

Time will tell if Milan can add either player to their squad next year, but they’re certainly looking to address the right areas to ensure Gattuso continues to see his group improve.