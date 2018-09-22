Alexis Sanchez told to “f**k off back to Arsenal” as shocking Man United stat does the rounds

A growing number of Manchester United fans have absolutely had enough with flop signing Alexis Sanchez after another anonymous performance against Wolves.

United just drew 1-1 with Nuno Santo’s side at Old Trafford, despite starting strongly and taking the lead through a fine Fred goal from an even better Paul Pogba assist.

Things turned sour in the second half, however, as United failed to build on their lead and a Pogba mistake allowed Wolves in for Joao Moutinho to score a well-taken equaliser.

While not all of this can be blamed on Sanchez, he did have another poor game and fans will have expected much more from a player who arrived with so much hype in January.

The Chile international was one of the best attacking players in the world at Arsenal, but this stat below just sums up how much his form has dipped for the Red Devils…

Alexis Sanchez for Barcelona:

Averaged a league goal every 148 minutes. Alexis Sanchez for Arsenal:

Averaged a league goal every 161 minutes. Alexis Sanchez for Manchester United:

Averaged a league goal every 693 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ldD9zk984d — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 22, 2018

Here’s how Sanchez’s form is going down among United fans on Twitter…

Sanchez needs to fuck off back to Arsenal don’t think he’s had 1 good game for us ffs — Paul (@PaulMJ875) September 22, 2018

I'd actually drive Sanchez back to Arsenal and happily bring back Mkhi — HG (@HGMUFC97) September 22, 2018

Is it too late to get Alexis Sanchez back at arsenal? Coz mans is struggling badly at piano fc. ??? — arthur denis (@arthurdenis05) September 22, 2018

Sanchez has been a big big flop at United! Can’t remember him having one good game. — RedDevil Norway (@VegardPl) September 22, 2018

Sanchez is honestly a bigger flop than di maria for @ManUtd ! He is so bad it is embarrassing at this stage, he should be out in China making some money instead of making a huge wage bill for #ManUtd instead, just terrible! #MUFC #MUNWOL — Gavin Hegarty (@GavHegarty) September 22, 2018

Sanchez has been a total flop so far at Manchester — Bin Kh?Lif?™ (@Citizen_KhaLiFa) September 22, 2018