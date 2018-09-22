Menu

Alexis Sanchez told to “f**k off back to Arsenal” as shocking Man United stat does the rounds

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

A growing number of Manchester United fans have absolutely had enough with flop signing Alexis Sanchez after another anonymous performance against Wolves.

United just drew 1-1 with Nuno Santo’s side at Old Trafford, despite starting strongly and taking the lead through a fine Fred goal from an even better Paul Pogba assist.

Things turned sour in the second half, however, as United failed to build on their lead and a Pogba mistake allowed Wolves in for Joao Moutinho to score a well-taken equaliser.

While not all of this can be blamed on Sanchez, he did have another poor game and fans will have expected much more from a player who arrived with so much hype in January.

The Chile international was one of the best attacking players in the world at Arsenal, but this stat below just sums up how much his form has dipped for the Red Devils…

Here’s how Sanchez’s form is going down among United fans on Twitter…

