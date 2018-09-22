How Arsenal should line up vs Everton without injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Two bold suggestions for Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery faces one or two tricky selection decisions this weekend as the Gunners face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

According to Goal and other outlets, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one major doubt through injury for Arsenal as they prepare for the visit of the Toffees.

That could give Emery a chance to shake up his midfield a bit, and fans will hope that also presents an opportunity to Lucas Torreira.

Emery’s quotes in the Daily Express suggest the Uruguay international should make it back for this game, and it’s surely time for him to start in the Premier League after some impressive cameos.

Granit Xhaka shone in the win at Newcastle with a thumping winner from a free-kick, so should partner Torreira in midfield.

Further forward is where it gets interesting though, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette always looking so lively when they play together.

Fitting both in can be tricky, but a line up like this might just do the trick:

This attack-minded system could be quite versatile and allow Aubameyang to move up front alongside Lacazette, though he’s also shone in a wide role in the past.

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey could also do damage swapping roles in attacking midfield, with Mkhitaryan’s injury surely meaning the Welshman will get a chance in this game.

The defence more or less picks itself, with Petr Cech probably likely to get back in goal after Bernd Leno failed to really take his chance when making his debut in the Europa League in midweek.