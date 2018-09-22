Bad news for Manchester United: target “just a matter of days away” from signing new deal with Italian giants

Man United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, after Lazio’s sporting director has stated that the player is “just a matter of days away” from signing a new deal with the club.

This is according to Sun, who note that the 23-year-old was touted to make a move to Man United this summer, and Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked with the Serb for a long time now.

MORE: ‘Welcome back, boss’ – These Man Utd fans delighted to see legendary figure back at Old Trafford

The report also notes that when speaking about the midfielder, Igli Tare said “It’s just a matter of days now. All will be signed at the start of next week. The agreements have been in place for some time now.”

This won’t come as good news for Man United, as it will surely be even harder to prize Milinkovic-Savic now considering he’s about to sign a new deal with Lazio.

The Serb was fantastic for I Biancocelesti last season, as he scored 14 goals and bagged eight assists in all competition, as Lazio narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League.

With Man United not having the best of starts to their league campaign this season, Milinkovic-Savic could’ve been a player they’d have gone for in January to bolster the quality of their squad.

However, now the midfielder has signed a new deal with the Rome-based side, one wonders whether it would be worth the time and effort going after the player after all.