Barcelona are reportedly already in talks to snap up Brazilian youngster Pedrinho from Corinthians to potentially bolster their attacking options.

It could be argued that it’s a strange transfer link given the 20-year-old hasn’t particularly impressed to this point with just three assists in 28 games so far this season.

Coupled with the fact that he hasn’t managed to feature for Brazil at youth level, it’s questionable as to how talented he is and how much potential he has.

Nevertheless, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already held meetings and discussions over the possibility of signing him, with the report noting that he has a €25m valuation from his current club.

To add further doubt over a move, the La Liga champions signed Malcom this past summer to bolster their attacking options, giving coach Ernesto Valverde quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele holding the starting berths in the final third, it’s difficult to see how Pedrinho would fit in.

Meanwhile, with Malcom, Arthur and Arturo Vidal taking up the non-EU spots in the current squad, Pedrinho wouldn’t be able to feature and so perhaps there might be a long-term plan involved in this move to sign him and send him out on loan.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona’s reported interest develops and they make a concrete offer to sign the youngster, but on the face of it, it doesn’t seem to be a transfer swoop that makes a great deal of sense.

Time will tell though if the Brazilian starlet is given a huge opportunity to move to Europe and join the Catalan giants with a long-term vision in mind as given the reports, they have seemingly seen something in him.