Barcelona on high alert as top transfer target could make crucial decision next month

Barcelona will reportedly know next month if Paris Saint-Germain have successfully convinced transfer target Adrien Rabiot to sign a contract extension.

The 23-year-old will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, thus leaving the Ligue 1 champions in danger of losing him for nothing next summer.

Should they fail to persuade him to sign a new contract, that could also force them into a position to consider a cut-price deal in January to avoid losing him for nothing, but time will tell if they can convince the French international to commit his future and sign a new long-term deal before then.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are aware that PSG will make their big sales pitch next month in October to convince Rabiot to stay, as he seemingly has a major role to play for Thomas Tuchel moving forward.

Time will tell if that’s successful or not, as with Barcelona continuing to be linked with a move for the classy midfield ace, he may well favour a move elsewhere.

Given his technical quality, classy play in possession and overall characteristics, Rabiot would undoubtedly be a great fit for Barcelona in terms of their style of play and his ability to create and dictate the tempo of a game.

Nevertheless, given coach Ernesto Valverde saw Arthur and Arturo Vidal arrive this past summer to fill the voids left behind by Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, it’s questionable as to whether he’ll welcome further midfield reshuffles if Rabiot arrived.

Given the quality that he possesses though, coupled with the fact that he’s still only 23 and has already gained great experience and a winning pedigree in Paris, it could be a great addition, particularly if on a free transfer next summer.