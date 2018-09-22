“Bargain of the season” – This Liverpool star’s performance vs Southampton has these Reds fans singing his praises

Liverpool fans have been singing the praises of Xherdan Shaqiri on Twitter following the Swiss star’s first half performance against Southampton.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead into the break in their match against the Saints, with Shaqiri playing a big part in two of their three goals.

The home side’s first of the afternoon came after a shot from Shaqiri took two wicked deflections before finding its way into the back of the net.

Shaqiri then contributed massively to the Reds’ third, as his free kick hammered against the bar and bouncing down on the line, which lead to Mohamed Salah beating everyone to the ball and hammering home.

Despite not playing a huge role for Liverpool this season since his move from Championship side Stoke City in the summer, it seems that Shaqiri is still willing to give it his all whenever presented with a chance to impress by Jurgen Klopp.

It definitely seems as if Shaqiri is trying to impress Klopp given the way he played against Mark Hughes’s side in the first.

And who knows, if he continues to impress fans, and even Klopp, he could find himself landing a starting role at Anfield in the near future.

Following his display in the first half, these fans took to Twitter to describe the winger as a “bargain”.

Here are a few select tweets from these fans praising Shaqiri for his first half performance.

@ Shaqiri has been outstanding so far . Could be the bargain of the season — John Cheevers (@johnjaw1) September 22, 2018

We got Shaqiri for £13m hahahaha bargain of the summer — Josh (@LFCJosh23) September 22, 2018

Shaqiri, what a bargain — Zoelverdi Putra (@zoelverdi) September 22, 2018

How did no one pick up Shaqiri before us? Bargain. — MG (@GeniusJurgen) September 22, 2018

I'm sorry but 13m for Shaqiri is the best bargain since James Milner on a free — Lewis (@AlissonMagic) September 22, 2018

Shaqiri is the bargain of the window I don't even care — stricky (@strickyfootball) September 22, 2018