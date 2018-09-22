Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has dropped a pretty strong hint that he’d be happy to stay on at the club beyond his loan spell.

The Croatia international is due to spend this year at Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid, but it’s not yet clear what will happen after that.

Kovacic has started well at Stamford Bridge and is playing more regularly here than he had been at the Bernabeu, and it seems he has a number of reasons for wanting to make his move a permanent one.

Speaking in the clip below, Kovacic said: ‘It is too early and I have to respect my contract with Real Madrid. But for now I’m really happy with Chelsea.

Kovacic talking about his future pic.twitter.com/EB6blnkQVH — Cesc Magician (@_Cescfabregas4) September 22, 2018

‘The city is amazing. The fans are great. The stadium, everything is nice. I could imagine myself (staying) here.’

Chelsea fans would probably welcome the 24-year-old joining permanently as they could do with his quality in midfield following a few poor signings in that area recently, such as Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater.