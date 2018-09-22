Trouble could reportedly be brewing at Tottenham as a trio of key figures are said to be pushing for pay rises after Harry Kane signed a lucrative new deal this past summer.

Spurs continue to battle on the pitch to push on in their pursuit of major honours, but with that increasing expectation comes a more difficult task to keep hold of their top players.

As noted by The Guardian in June, Kane committed his future by signing a new deal which reportedly sees him earn £200,000-a-week as the club took the step to increase their wage limits to ensure that their talisman remained in north London.

While that news was undoubtedly a huge boost for all concerned given Kane’s importance to the club, it may well have had a negative knock-on effect too which has seemingly only just come to light.

According to The Sun, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are all now seeking improved terms from the club and it remains to be seen as to whether or not Tottenham are willing to satisfy those demands or risk losing key individuals.

It’s suggested that there could be a stand-off involving all three as the club may not be willing to offer what they want and the players won’t sign until their demands are satisfied.

In turn, that could prove to be very problematic for Spurs, not least because it may well act as an ongoing distraction through the season if the contract situations aren’t sorted out, but also because they may well run the risk of losing these fundamental stars further down the line.

Alderweireld will be the most obvious concern given his current contract expires at the end of this season, while Eriksen and Rose will see their deals run down in 2020 and 2021 respectively. All three are pivotal to Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, and so he’ll be desperate to see them stay with Spurs.