Menu

Video: “Could’ve been class for us” – Stunned Arsenal fans are enjoying this wonder-goal from a surprise former player

Arsenal FC
Posted by

You know things are bad at Arsenal when some of their fans are getting nostalgic for…Gervinho.

Remember the Ivorian winger who couldn’t hit a barn door in his two years at the Emirates Stadium? Well, he’s now at Serie A side Parma and absolutely tearing it up.

MORE: Manchester United given major hope of sealing shock Arsenal transfer raid

Watch the video below as he runs pretty much the length of the pitch on his own before slamming home a delicious effort off the post.

He never did anything like that in his Arsenal days, and some fans are now talking him up as though he wasn’t actually that bad…

We’re not sure he’s actually Arsenal material, but this is a great goal, to be fair on the guy.

Here’s some of the best reaction from stunned Gooners and other fans on Twitter…

More Stories gervinho