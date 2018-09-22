Video: “Could’ve been class for us” – Stunned Arsenal fans are enjoying this wonder-goal from a surprise former player

You know things are bad at Arsenal when some of their fans are getting nostalgic for…Gervinho.

Remember the Ivorian winger who couldn’t hit a barn door in his two years at the Emirates Stadium? Well, he’s now at Serie A side Parma and absolutely tearing it up.

Watch the video below as he runs pretty much the length of the pitch on his own before slamming home a delicious effort off the post.

He never did anything like that in his Arsenal days, and some fans are now talking him up as though he wasn’t actually that bad…

Gervinho for Parma today. If his finishing was more consistent he could’ve been class for us. pic.twitter.com/eql7CrAdrt — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) September 22, 2018

We’re not sure he’s actually Arsenal material, but this is a great goal, to be fair on the guy.

Here’s some of the best reaction from stunned Gooners and other fans on Twitter…

Is this the same gervinho who played for arsenal few years back ?? https://t.co/VQI4vwob1y — shriram (@shri_tweeet) September 22, 2018

Gervinho would start for Arsenal if he was still here ffs?? https://t.co/oTZaU7Dapw — Aaron (@__AaronWilliams) September 22, 2018

Gervinho is doing alright at Parma. pic.twitter.com/zpJosDoRaZ — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 22, 2018