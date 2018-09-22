Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly feeling unhappy at the club and the way they’re treating him by refusing to extend his contract.

This is the latest from Don Balon, which suggests Rakitic is now mulling over his future, with Paris Saint-Germain mentioned as potential suitors for the Croatia international.

But this development also follows another recent story from Don Balon that claimed Manchester United were waiting to pounce for Rakitic as they hoped for a green light from Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

The 30-year-old could be a fine signing for United’s midfield, which looks a little light after Michael Carrick’s retirement and with none of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic or Fred really hitting top form so far this season.

Rakitic could surely add both quality and experience to this struggling Red Devils side, who were below par again today as they could only draw 1-1 with Wolves at Old Trafford.

Rakitic has been a superb performer in his time at Barcelona and could be justified in looking for a way out of the Nou Camp if they’re really not showing him enough respect.