Juventus take on Frosinone on Sunday night looking to extend their perfect start to the new Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri have won four in four so far this season, scoring nine goals and conceding just four. Meanwhile, they also got off to a winning start in the Champions League despite the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card.

The Portuguese superstar is likely to start this weekend as with his upcoming ban in Europe, that should be the opportunity to rest him rather than sitting him out domestically.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri didn’t confirm a decision on that either way, but he did reveal that Wojciech Szczesny will start between the posts before making way for summer signing Mattia Perin to make his debut against Bologna in midweek.

Further, as noted in the tweet below, he confirmed that Paulo Dybala would start on Sunday, as the 24-year-old looks to put a difficult start to the season behind him and get back on track.

The Argentine international has yet to score or assist a goal this season, although he did return to the starting line-up last time out against Sassuolo before being left on the bench against Valencia.

He’ll be hoping to produce a top performance this time round to make his case to stay in the XI permanently, but time will tell if he can put in a decisive shift for the Turin giants.

However, there are doubts over whether either Blaise Matuidi or Mario Mandzukic will feature in the game, as Allegri went on to suggest that both men will be rested as they have played significant minutes in recent weeks.

Both are crucial to Juventus and their presence will be missed, but such is the quality and depth at Allegri’s disposal, he will surely feel confident in those capable of stepping in for them with the likes of Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur still available.