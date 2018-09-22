Lionel Messi wants to see Barcelona seal transfer return for former Blaugrana star

Lionel Messi wants to see former Barcelona and current PSG star Dani Alves seal a move back to the Nou Camp from the Parc Des Princes.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the 35-year-old has been suggested to the club by Messi as a possible signing, and that the Argentine aims to end his career on a high at the Nou Camp.

MORE: Barcelona on high alert as top transfer target could make crucial decision next month

Given Barca’s current predicament at right back, bringing back Alves might be a smart move from Ernesto Valverde and Co.

Although the Brazilian is at the old age of 35, he would surely still be a decent addition for Barca to make give his experience and status with the Spanish giants.

The defender is yet to make an appearance for PSG so far this season, and it looks as if Alves has lost his place in the club’s starting line-up to Belgian Thomas Meunier.

Barca fans would surely love to see Alves seal a return back the Camp Nou, as he during his previous stint with the club, the right-back became a massive fan favourite with the club’s supporters.

During his time in Catalonia, Alves managed to amass a total of 391 appearances for the club, as he helped the Blaugrana win a whole host of silverware.

Should Barca listen to Messi and bring Alves back? Probably. Will the Spanish giants actually go through with it? Only time will tell.