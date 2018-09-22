Jurgen Klopp makes worrying claim after subbing Xherdan Shaqiri at half time despite influential display for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given something of a worrying explanation as to why he subbed Xherdan Shaqiri off at half time today.

The German tactician made this call despite the Switzerland international having what he admitted was a strong game in the first half.

Shaqiri was making his full debut for Liverpool after only appearing from the bench so far, and he had a had in the own goal that gave the Reds the lead today before his superb free-kick rebounded off the woodwork for Mohamed Salah to tap home from close range.

Still, Klopp has explained that he didn’t feel his side’s system was right as he replaced Shaqiri with James Milner for the second period.

‘The result is really cool and the performance could have been better,’ Klopp is quoted in the Metro.

‘The changes cost us as I changed the system. Xherdan Shaqiri was influential and Joel Matip was too, but our organisation was a problem.

‘You could see that with the communication on the pitch, but we changed back to a system we are used to.

Quite what could have been going so wrong is beyond us, with LFC racing into a 3-0 half-time lead before making that change, and then failing to add to those goals in the second period.

It’s early days yet, but this isn’t exactly the most encouraging sign regarding Klopp and his treatment of Shaqiri…