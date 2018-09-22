Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has made comments that he may well live to regret in a big way if the Reds suffer a down-turn in form later this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have started brilliantly, winning seven out of seven in all competitions so far this season, but it is of course a long way yet until the end of the campaign.

Still, Souness has quite clearly suggested in an interview with the Daily Mirror that he believes Klopp’s side would give any team from any era a run for their money.

This is a big claim, but it’s clear the Scot is absolutely getting carried away by the hype surrounding his old club at the moment as they’re tipped as strong title contenders for the first time in a while.

Klopp has Liverpool playing fantastic football and got the team well ahead of schedule last season by reaching the final of the Champions League.

Since then, the German tactician has strengthened well in the transfer market, and Souness feels there is now no real weakness in this side.

‘They’ve got a really healthy group of players — they’re the real deal. They’ve got strength in depth,’ Souness is quoted in the Mirror.

‘Every manager should ­always be looking to strengthen, no manager’s happy with his lot, but there’s no obvious weakness in this Liverpool side.

‘It’s only a matter of time before they win something.

‘If you’re going to win the Premier League this year, you’re going to have to finish above Liverpool. This ­Liverpool team would give any team from any era a real game.’