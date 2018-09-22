Manchester City line up fresh bid to beat Manchester United to transfer of £67.5million-rated star

Manchester City are reportedly ready to bid again for the transfer of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong amid links with Manchester United and other big clubs as well.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Netherlands international was a £50million target for City in the summer, but they saw that offer rejected.

It seems other top clubs are in the running as well now after De Jong’s strong displays in the Eredivisie, with the 21-year-old now regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Sport recently linked De Jong with Barcelona as well, stating Ajax would likely ask for around £67.5million for his signature.

Manchester United are also mentioned by the Mirror as among the clubs interested, following a recent report from the Sun claiming the same thing.

It would no doubt be great to see the young Dutchman in England as his next step, and City seems an ideal place for him to continue his development.

Pep Guardiola could also do with a player of his calibre in midfield due to Fernandinho’s age and Ilkay Gundogan’s struggles to stay fit.