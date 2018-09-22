Menu

(Photo) Man City star quizzed by team-mate about missing Cardiff game as he’s snapped at Anthony Joshua fight

Cardiff City FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy showed off some more ‘trophies’ on his Instagram page as he showed up for the Anthony Joshua fight on Saturday evening.

The France international, however, then received a bit of a grilling from City team-mate Raheem Sterling, who left a comment asking why he missed the Cardiff City game earlier in the day.

MORE: Manchester City line up fresh bid to beat Manchester United to transfer of £67.5million-rated star

Mendy did not exactly give a straight answer, jokingly telling Sterling, or ‘doctor raz’ to shut up in his reply.

 

sterling

Raheem Sterling’s comment to Benjamin Mendy

mendy

Benjamin Mendy’s reply

A few other fans in the comments noted that the timing of Mendy missing the game is a bit suspicious given he was clearly able to make this big event tonight.

Still, it is worth noting that Eurosport and others had reported of the 24-year-old suffering an injury relating to a bone in his foot, ruling him out of the Cardiff game.

Sterling clearly wasn’t impressed, however, and City fans will hope there isn’t anything suspicious going on.

More Stories Benjamin Mendy Raheem Sterling