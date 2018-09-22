Manchester United in talks to sign record-breaking midfielder with BARGAIN release clause

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Hertha Berlin midfielder Arne Maier in an exciting transfer battle with Arsenal.

The German youngster became his club’s youngest ever player in the Bundesliga and is now a regular after working his way up in their squad.

The Daily Mirror report of United and Arsenal battle Juventus to bring the teenager to the Premier League in the near future and note that his silky playing style has seen him compared with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

This could be a fine move for United as they struggle to find the right balance in midfield as Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic all endure fairly inconsistent starts to the season.

Maier might not exactly be a player who could become a regular straight away, but his future at the highest level does look bright.

The Mirror add that he has a release clause in his Hertha contract worth just £10million – a potential bargain if the Red Devils can see off other big names for his signature.