Jose Mourinho lays into his players as Manchester United throw away the lead against Wolves

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at some of his players after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Wolves this afternoon.

The Red Devils took the lead through this beautifully-worked Fred goal, but were pegged back in the second half as Joao Moutinho scored another fine effort to make it 1-1.

Mourinho did not sound happy afterwards, saying Wolves deserved their point as his United players were not intense or dynamic enough as he reeled off a lot of criticisms his squad’s way.

The Portuguese is often one who takes the credit when things go well, calling himself the ‘Special One’ back in his Chelsea days, but he tends to get very defensive and turns to blaming others when results do not go his way.

While his quotes today were actually quite measured by his standards, it does seem once again that Mourinho is trying to avoid taking any real responsibility as he questions the commitment of his players, as quoted by several journalists and Twitter accounts:

Jose: A fair result, #wwfc play the way I like to play.

Wolves play like a World Cup final

They were in the game since the 1st minute.

They had the instensity and the desire and we didn’t #MUNWOL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nzmpVYiRLI — Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) September 22, 2018

Jose Mourinho to @BBCMOTD: “I don’t know why but they were more motivated. They deserve their point.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 22, 2018