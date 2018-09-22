Menu

Jose Mourinho lays into his players as Manchester United throw away the lead against Wolves

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at some of his players after a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Wolves this afternoon.

The Red Devils took the lead through this beautifully-worked Fred goal, but were pegged back in the second half as Joao Moutinho scored another fine effort to make it 1-1.

Mourinho did not sound happy afterwards, saying Wolves deserved their point as his United players were not intense or dynamic enough as he reeled off a lot of criticisms his squad’s way.

MORE: Alexis Sanchez told to ‘f**k off back to Arsenal’ as shocking Man United stat does the rounds

The Portuguese is often one who takes the credit when things go well, calling himself the ‘Special One’ back in his Chelsea days, but he tends to get very defensive and turns to blaming others when results do not go his way.

While his quotes today were actually quite measured by his standards, it does seem once again that Mourinho is trying to avoid taking any real responsibility as he questions the commitment of his players, as quoted by several journalists and Twitter accounts:

More Stories jose mourinho