‘Out of this world’: These Manchester United fans react to dazzling Paul Pogba assist

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Wantaway Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba won back the hearts of fans with a spectacular assist in this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Wolves.

In the 18th minute of the match Pogba showed very impressive reactions and composure to pass the ball into the path of teammate Fred who fired home with an excellent finish.

Check out the amazing assist below:

Here is another angle of the goal:

Check out some reaction from United fans to the assist :

With Manchester United looking to have put a slow start to the season behind them Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils could well be a force to be reckoned with in this season’s Premier League title race.

