Pep Guardiola in line to get Man City transfer boost as classy midfield ace open to move

Man City have reportedly received a boost in the transfer market as it’s claimed that Adrien Rabiot would be open to a move to the Etihad.

The 23-year-old has been a hot topic of discussion on the transfer market front in recent months with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Pundit picks surprise top four: Liverpool 2nd, Manchester United 3rd and very bold Chelsea prediction

That in turn would allow him to move elsewhere on a free transfer next summer or perhaps in a cut-price deal in January if Paris Saint-Germain wish to avoid losing him for nothing, albeit it remains to be seen if the club can convince him to pen a new deal before then.

According to the Metro though, it’s claimed that Pep Guardiola could be handed a boost as the French international is said to be open on a return to Man City, having previously been a part of the club’s academy before returning to France early in his career.

A deal to sign Rabiot would certainly make plenty of sense as far as the Premier League champions are concerned, as his technical quality and ability on the ball would surely make him an ideal fit to play in Guardiola’s system and with his preferred brand of football in mind.

Further, with a lack of depth in the deeper roles as Fernandinho continues to feature heavily ahead of turning 34 next year, adding Rabiot to help ease the workload on the Brazilian stalwart and give Guardiola another option in that department could be crucial.

Nevertheless, the Metro add that Barcelona and Juventus are among other clubs interested in the Frenchman, and so it remains to be seen if Man City can push ahead of the competition and put themselves in pole position to sign Rabiot if he becomes available on a free transfer next summer.