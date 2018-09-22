There’s a bumper coupon in the Championship with Aston Villa v Sheffield Wednesday, Derby v Brentford, Leeds v Birmingham, Stoke v Blackburn the pick of the afternoon kick offs while the late game sees Norwich City taking on QPR at Loftus Road (KO 17:30).

The games are coming thick and fast so make sure you don’t miss out.

Live Streaming Options:

League leaders Leeds will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start in the Championship when they host Birmingham this afternoon (KO 15:00)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side eased to victory against Preston in mid-week, their fifth win of the season, while Birmingham, who are yet to taste victory in the league, recorded yet another draw away at Sheffield United – their sixth of the season.

Leeds are 9/10 while the Blues are 4/1 to bag their first victory of the campaign.

The draw looks tempting at 11/4.

Second Place Middlesbrough face Swans

Promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Swansea face off at the Riverside.

The Boro got back to winning ways with victory over Bolton on Wednesday to move back into second, while Swansea suffered defeat at Stoke to leave them a point off the playoffs.

With home advantage Boro will be tough to beat and it’s no surprise to see them as 3/4 favs while the Swans are 9/2 to pick up all three points.

Both Brentford and Derby were held to draws in midweek and the two sides go head to head at Griffin Park.

Lampard looking for three points

The Bees have been the surprise package of the Championship so far this season losing just one of their eight games. Derby have been hit and miss under Frank Lampard, despite dominating against Blackburn in midweek they failed to find a breakthrough.

This is a game that could go either way, so good luck picking a winner.

Derby are 3/1 while Brentford are 20/10 and the draw is 5/2.

West Brom will be looking to keep up the pressure on their promotion rivals when they host Millwall.

The Baggies are four points adrift of leaders Leeds following their emphatic victory over Bristol City last time out and will be confident of picking up another three points against Neil Harris’s struggling outfit.

The Lions have a solitary victory to their name this season and will have to be at their best on Saturday if they’re to secure all three points against Darren Moore’s side. West Brom are 10/13 to pick up a home victory while Millwall are 17/4.

Reading and Hull are separated by just two points at the wrong end of the table and the two sides face each other at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Victory for the Royals could lift them out of the relegation zone. Hull will be looking to avoid a third successive away defeat.

Reading to win 8/5, Hull win 21/10 while the draw looks appealing at 12/5.

Other fixtures include Aston Villa vs. Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich vs. Bolton, Nottingham Forest vs. Rotherham, Sheffield United vs. Preston, Stoke vs. Blackburn Rovers and Norwich vs. QPR.

