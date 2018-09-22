Menu

Video: Anthony Knockaert scores late consolation for Brighton as Tottenham come away with 3 points, Danny Rose blasted by these fans for this late game decision

Posted by

Anthony Knockaert scored a late consolation goal for Brighton as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in this evening’s Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Anthony Knockaert was one of few ‘bright sparks’ for Brighton this evening with Chris Houghton’s side surrendering possession to Tottenham all to easily for the most part of the game.

Brighton were much better in the second half although they simply started creating chances too late, had they have taken the game to Spurs earlier they may well have came away from today’s game with something to show for their efforts.

Knockaert scored a great goal in the 93rd minute of the encounter after Brighton shifted the ball high and wide Knockaert latched onto the ball and ran at the Tottenham defence.

Danny Rose attempted to track his man back after deciding to play further forward so late in the game. In his attempts to track back Rose comically fell down leaving Knockaert free to take a shot at goal.

Check out Knockaert’s goal below:

See More: Video: Erik Lamela starts and finishes Tottenham team move against Brighton

Some Tottenham fan’s were displeased with Rose’s defensive display: 

More Stories Anthony Knockaert Danny Rose