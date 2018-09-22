Aston Villa’s John McGinn sent Twitter into meltdown after scoring on the of the best volleys ever in Aston Villa’s Championship tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

John McGinn has been a revelation for Villa since joining from Scottish side Hibernian the midfielder definitely displayed his ability to Villa fans this afternoon.

McGinn scored a spectacular volley in the 53rd minute of the matchup, McGinn had his eye on the ball before smashing the ball into the top corner.

Check out the exquisite volley below:

TAKE A BOW SON. Best angle yet. John McGinn. SUPERB. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/SlhAHvZyu8 — Witton Road View (@WittonRoad) September 22, 2018

Championship goal of the season 2018/19!!! John McGinn??#avfc pic.twitter.com/FvKFLZfSit — Kristoffer Freiding (@KristofferF) September 22, 2018

Steve Bruce’s side are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League this season and McGinn will be a key player for the ‘Villans’ this season.