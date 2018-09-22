Manchester City turned on the style with a magnificent end to the first half of their Premier League encounter against Cardiff City this afternoon.

After a somewhat slow start City got their scoring off to start through none other than ‘Mr 300’ Sergio Aguero, the Argentinian talisman scored his 205th goal on his 300th appearance for the Citizens.

Aguero demonstrated his clinical nature by firing City into the lead with the first shot on target of the match following a great pass by in-form attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Only three minutes after City took the lead it was Bernardo Silva’s turn to get on the scoresheet, the Portuguese ace looped the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful header following a blistering cross from teammate Leroy Sane.

On the stroke of half-time defending champions City put the game to bed when ?lkay Gündo?an scored a spectacular curling effort.

After some great attacking play by City wing wizard Sane, Gündo?an played a one-two with Raheem Sterling and on receiving the ball executed a prefect side foot finish which curled into the top corner.

Gündo?an’s goal may well be the best goal we see from today’s Premier League action.

Check out all the goals below:

Aguero:

Bernardo Silva:

El arcoiris que dibujó ¡¡con la Cabeza!! Bernardo Silva con el Manchester City. GOLAZO digno de logro desbloqueado en el fifa. ???#CARMCI 0-3.pic.twitter.com/OHXfqu6Y58 — Solo Fútbol ??Goles (@DeFutbollMX) September 22, 2018

Gundogan:

Conecta con Sané, tira una pared perfecta con Sterling y saca una BOMBA teledirigida al ángulo. Qué GOLAZO hiciste, gordo. Ilkay Gündogan, jugador de otra categoría. ??? El Manchester City de Pep. #CARMCI 0-3.pic.twitter.com/psSh4pzcJX — Solo Fútbol ??Goles (@DeFutbollMX) September 22, 2018

Mastermind Pep Guardiola has certainly got the reaction he wanted from his players after City’s shock defeat in their Champions League opener against Lyon on Wednesday evening.

Whilst City seemed to have hit a blip on the first step of their Champions League journey, Pep Guardiola’s side still play some of the Premier League’s most lethal attacking football which was on full display this afternoon.