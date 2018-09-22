Video: ‘Sloppy’ Paul Pogba slammed for blunder that gifts Wolves goal vs Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is getting plenty of criticism on Twitter right now for his role in Joao Moutinho’s goal for Wolves.

The Portuguese ace scored a well-taken shot with his left foot to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford, shortly after Pogba’s overplaying saw United lose the ball around the centre circle.

Wolves were then able to punish United, and a number of MUFC fans are really not happy again with Pogba as he undoes the good work for Fred’s goal that gave them the lead earlier.

In case you missed it, the Red Devils star’s touch for Fred’s strike was truly sublime, but this game almost sums Pogba up in the way that he can dazzle and frustrate in almost equal measure…

Wolverhampton , Manchester United deplasman?nda e?itli?i Moutinho'nun golü ile yakalad? (1-1) pic.twitter.com/oSrVGcRR7p — Ender ?ahin (@iblihimimic) September 22, 2018

Same old story. Pogba sloppy on halfway line. Poor — MG-MUFC (@MG_MUFC) September 22, 2018

Fuck sake Pogba sloppy as fuck giving away the ball in midfield — Marty O'Brolachan (@brolachan) September 22, 2018

FFS Pogba casual bullshit always seems to cause problems. He can be very good but at time just play it simple!! #MUFC #Pogba — Amit Mavar (@AmitMavar) September 22, 2018

Pogba tries one of those needless, pointless, floppy foot pirouettes. Loses the ball and Wolves score after a cut back on edge of the box. Poor all round. #mufc — Pieri (@delpieri) September 22, 2018