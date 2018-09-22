Menu

Video: ‘Sloppy’ Paul Pogba slammed for blunder that gifts Wolves goal vs Manchester United

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is getting plenty of criticism on Twitter right now for his role in Joao Moutinho’s goal for Wolves.

The Portuguese ace scored a well-taken shot with his left foot to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford, shortly after Pogba’s overplaying saw United lose the ball around the centre circle.

MORE: Manchester United given major hope of sealing shock Arsenal transfer raid

Wolves were then able to punish United, and a number of MUFC fans are really not happy again with Pogba as he undoes the good work for Fred’s goal that gave them the lead earlier.

In case you missed it, the Red Devils star’s touch for Fred’s strike was truly sublime, but this game almost sums Pogba up in the way that he can dazzle and frustrate in almost equal measure…

More Stories joao moutinho Paul Pogba