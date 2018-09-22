Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal for Manchester City this afternoon against Cardiff City, the Algerian international was on hand to cap off a wonderful team move.

In the 67th minute of the match Raheem Sterling showed a side to his game that fans may not be aware of by splitting the Cardiff defence with a a devastating pass to ?lkay Gündo?an. Gündo?an then passed the ball across the box to Mahrez who only had to tap home to open his account for City.

Mahrez scored only 6 minutes after being substituted on for star striker Sergio Aguero.

Check out Mahrez’s first goal for the defending champions below:

Riyad Mahrez Goal Manchester City vs Cardiff City 4-0 pic.twitter.com/6M8JCmV9nh — sports nepal (@sportsnepal6) September 22, 2018

See More: Video: Manchester City turn on the style against Cardiff with magnificent first half performance, brushing relegation candidates aside with ease

Manchester City looked devastating going forward this afternoon against Cardiff and Pep Guardiola’s side have reinforced the fact that they possess some frightening attacking ability.

Premier League defence’s will not be looking forward to facing this side any time soon.