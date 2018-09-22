Riyad Mahrez had endured a tough start to life at Manchester City – until today, the Algerian international came off the bench and scored twice for City in their 5-0 win over Cardiff.

Mahrez was substituted on for Sergio Aguero in the 61st minute and scored his first goal only 6 minutes later.

Mahrez then completed City’s five-star performance in the 89th minute of the game with a trademark goal. Mahrez picked up the ball and used a fantastic piece of skill to trick his way past Cardiff’s Bruno Ecuele Manga creating just enough space to get a shot off and hit the back of the net.

Check out Mahrez’s second goal of the game below:

RIYAD MAHREZ SECOND GOAL FOR CITY,BEAUTIFUL FINISH @Mahrez22 pic.twitter.com/rJk1wSvJyw — Junaid Afridi (@iamjafridi) September 22, 2018

Mahrez joined City from Leicester this summer for a fee reported to be £60m by BBC Sport and the winger finally looks as though he has found his feet at City following a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

With Mahrez now looking as though he is back to his best Manchester City will be confident of defending their Premier League title this season.