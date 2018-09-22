‘Welcome back, boss’ – These Man Utd fans delighted to see legendary figure back at Old Trafford

Man Utd take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, and a familiar face in Sir Alex Ferguson will be in attendance.

As noted by The Guardian, the 76-year-old had to undergo brain surgery after suffering a haemorrhage in May, and naturally there were real fears over his health.

Fortunately, he has been able to make a full recovery as he appeared in a video shortly after to thank all those who cared for him at the hospital while also paying tribute to Paul Scholes recently as the anniversary of his debut for the Red Devils passed this week.

However, in a sign that he really is back to good health, Ferguson will attend the game at Old Trafford on Saturday with the club announcing on Twitter that they will hold a special ceremony for their legendary former boss ahead of kick-off.

He will undoubtedly get a fantastic reception from the United faithful, and naturally, he’ll hope that Jose Mourinho and the players can deliver a win to ensure everyone leaves with a smile on their face this weekend.

Nevertheless, it will surely bring him great joy to be back at Old Trafford watching Man Utd in action after such a scare, with his last game coming back in April on Arsene Wenger’s final visit to the stadium as Arsenal boss.

