Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic has reportedly shown what an exceptional man he is off the pitch with a huge donation to help save a young boy’s life.

Footballers undoubtedly have a poor reputation on the whole in terms of the money that they make and what they generally like to spend it on.

With that in mind, it’s an incredibly refreshing story that has emerged in Serbia, as reported by the Daily Mail, as it’s been noted that Matic has donated £63,000 (€70,000) to Dusan Todorovic, a young lad in Serbia who required significant help to pay for his cancer treatment.

The youngster has been aiming to travel to Barcelona to undergo the necessary treatment for his neuroblastoma, and as noted in the report, Matic had wanted to remain anonymous but the identity of the ‘mystery donor’ was shared by the lad’s father.

As per Partizan Belgrade’s tweet below, they’ve now raised almost €200,000 for Todorovic to ensure that the four-year old can get the treatment needed in Spain, and it’s a big thanks to Matic for helping to make it happen with his massive donation.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a fundamental and influential figure on the pitch for club and country, but to see him go out of his way to help in this way, is just a great way to show the kind of person he is off the pitch too in helping those in need.