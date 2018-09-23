Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are now all reportedly keen on the potential signing of Ajax youngster David Neres, as the starlet continues to impress for the Dutch giants.

The 21-year-old bagged 15 goals and 14 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions last season, while he’s started well this year too with a goal and four assists in nine outings.

In turn, Ajax appear to have a highly talented young player on their hands, but interest is already building from England to potentially prise him away.

According to The Express, Man Utd, Chelsea and now Tottenham are all being linked with a move for the Brazilian starlet, who is said to be valued at £45m.

It’s questionable as to whether he’s really needed at Old Trafford though given Jose Mourinho already has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez battling for places behind Romelu Lukaku.

The same could be said of Spurs with Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura all at Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal.

In contrast, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could arguably do with reinforcements in that department given he has Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian available to play out wide across all competitions.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen who makes their move and steps up the pursuit of Neres first, as it could lead to a transfer battle which would arguably suit Ajax most to cash in as much as possible if they are to lose one of their top talents.

An argument could be made though that the youngster should in fact stay in the Dutch capital for the time being to continue to gain experience and develop his all-round game with the help of being able to play regularly.

However, the temptation to play in the Premier League could be too difficult to turn down next year.