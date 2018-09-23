AC Milan transfer news: 20-year-old starlet to be scouted, January exit touted for summer signing

AC Milan are reportedly set to keep close tabs on PSV youngster Steven Bergwijn in the coming weeks having been linked with a swoop for the Dutch starlet.

The 20-year-old has continued to impress this season, scoring five goals in nine games after a successful campaign last year where he bagged eight goals and 11 assists in 36 outings.

In turn, he is evidently talented, but time will tell if he can consistently deliver at the highest level to potentially earn a move elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, he has seemingly captured the attention of Milan as they’re being tipped to scout the winger, with Gennaro Gattuso arguably still missing a key option in that department.

While the likes of Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Samu Castillejo offer a threat and creativity in the wide positions, Bergwijn perhaps would offer something a little more direct and a goal threat, as his goalscoring record from last season and this year would suggest.

With that in mind, he could offer a crucial new dynamic to the Milan attack, but time will tell if he impresses over the coming weeks to convince the Italian giants to make a concrete offer.

Elsewhere, there could be an exit on the cards as summer signing Alen Haliliovic is being linked with a departure in January, just months after arriving at the San Siro.

As per Calciomercato, the 22-year-old is still attracting interest in Spain, and so having played a limited role for Gattuso to this point, managing just three minutes of football in total in the Europa League in midweek, he may struggle to establish himself as a key figure for the Rossoneri.

In turn, perhaps an exit makes sense but it will undoubtedly come as a disappointment after being tipped to be a key squad player on his arrival.

Having previously fallen short at Barcelona, it looks as though another big opportunity at a top club could be slipping away from the Croatian international.