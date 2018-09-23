‘Angry’ Barcelona star will seek departure from Nou Camp in January should certain factor stay the same

Despite Barcelona’s 100% start to the season in all competitions, it seems like there’s one Blaugrana star who isn’t best pleased with his current situation at the Nou Camp.

And according to Don Balon, this man is none other than Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen, who is reportedly more than ‘angry’ with his current situation with the club.

The report from the Spanish outlet also states that the defender thinks manager Ernesto Valverde isn’t treating him the right way, and that he will look to leave the club in the January transfer window should the Spaniard continue to treat him in this same manor.

Don Balon also state that Vermaelen is keen to get more playing time, something he hasn’t had a whole host of during his time at Barca.

And with the club’s current crop of defenders, it doesn’t look he’s going to achieve that aim any time soon.

With Barca having signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla this summer, as well as already having Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique at their disposal, it’s easy to see why Vermaelen hasn’t neccessarily got the game time he’s after.

The centre-back pairing of Umtiti and Pique was one of the best in the world last season until the Frenchman got injured, something that saw Vermaelen step in and briefly maintain a place in Valverde’s starting XI.

Since arriving at the club from Arsenal in the summer of 2014, Vermaelen has only managed to make 41 appearances for the Blaugrana, a total that we’re sure he can’t be happy with.

Only time will tell if Valverde’s continue to treat Vermaelen in the same way, something that will see the start seek a move away in January if it happens.