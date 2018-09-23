Arsenal will be looking to make it five consecutive wins in all competitions when they host Everton at the Emirates on Sunday evening.

The Gunners have seemingly put a difficult start to the new campaign behind them, picking up morale-boosting wins for Unai Emery in his first season in charge.

However, they’ll want to prolong that for as long as possible, and so it remains to be seen if they can pass another difficult test when Everton visit north London.

As per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira could provide Emery with a double boost and feature in the game having trained ahead of the encounter after recovering from knocks.

Sead Kolasinac and Carl Jenkinson have also recovered from injuries, but playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be ruled out after suffering a setback earlier this week.

The 29-year-old has been key so far this season, registering a goal and three assists in six outings. In turn, Emery will certainly hope that he isn’t sidelined for long.

Nevertheless, with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette still at his disposal, the Spanish tactician will surely have plenty of firepower and attacking quality available to pose a serious threat to Everton and to continue their impressive run of results.

As per The Express, Arsenal could line up as follows against the Toffees: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette.