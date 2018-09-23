Chelsea superstar becomes first Premier League player ever to achieve this feat in Blues’ 0-0 draw vs West Ham

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho became the first ever Premier League player to complete 180 passes in a single game this afternoon, breaking the old record in the process.

The former Napoli man, who joined the club from the Serie A side this summer, broke the previous record to set a new Premier League record, however his passing accomplishment wasn’t enough to help the Blues take all three points from the Hammers.

The away side had a whole host of chances, however Jorginho and co failed to convert any of them, as they dropped their first Premier League points of the season.

A Premier League record has been broken! ? Jorginho's 180 completed passes in Chelsea's draw with West Ham is a new high since records began. The puppet master ?#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/gijYQjzbkp — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) September 23, 2018

Jorginho has been in fantastic form for the west London side since his move from Italy this summer, and the midfielder looks more comfortable than ever playing under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Despite dropping points this afternoon, Blues fans will still be happy to see their side remain unbeaten, and will hope they can get back to winning ways against Liverpool at home next week.

Chelsea fans won’t be best pleased to see their club drop points against the Hammers this afternoon, however at least one of their club’s players has a Premier League record to brag about now!

Every cloud….