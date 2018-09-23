Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Girona: These fans excited by star’s inclusion, Malcom absence explained

Barcelona will be looking to extend their 100% start to the La Liga campaign when they take on Girona at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

The Catalan giants have started the season in fine form, winning all four league games thus far while scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

Further, Ernesto Valverde saw his side get off to a winning start in Europe in midweek, and so confidence will undoubtedly be high in the camp as they continue to impress and pick up positive results.

Now though, the focus switches to Girona and as per the tweets below, many fans were delighted to see Denis Suarez return to the squad to give Valverde another potential option in midfield if needed.

The Spanish tactician undoubtedly has plenty of quality and depth in that department with Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Arthur to select from too, but he’ll surely be pleased to have the 24-year-old at his disposal too.

However, the absence of summer signing Malcom certainly had plenty of fans talking too, as seen below, with the Brazilian failing to get the nod this weekend.

As noted by Sport, the Brazilian ace is still injured with the issue that has been bothering him since the start of the month, and so Barcelona are seemingly taking no risks with him as they’ll hope to see him make a full recovery before returning.

Nevertheless, it will be a frustrating time for the 21-year-old as he would have been desperate to make a positive first impression at the Nou Camp, but has instead been limited to just six minutes of football thus far.

