Confirmed West Ham vs Chelsea line-ups: Double boost for Sarri, major setback for Hammers

Chelsea face a difficult test against rivals West Ham United on Sunday, with Maurizio Sarri hopeful his side can extend their perfect start to the season.

The Blues have won all five of their games so far, scoring 14 goals while conceding just four as they look to go back level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a win.

Having also picked up a victory in midweek in the Europa League, they’ve certainly got a taste for it and they’ll certainly want to avoid seeing their winning run come to an end against their city rivals on Sunday.

Pedro has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, but Mateo Kovacic has recovered from a dead leg to take his place in the starting XI while Cesc Fabregas returns to the Chelsea bench after a lengthy injury lay-off, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

However, perhaps the best news for the Blues ahead of kick-off is that Marko Arnautovic is not even included in the squad for the Hammers and given his influential role in their season so far, that will be a setback and major disappointment for Manuel Pellegrini.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and provided an assist in five Premier League outings so far this season, and so taking him out of the equation will be a real blow for the hosts in their bid to trouble Chelsea’s backline.