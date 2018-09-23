Double deal: Barcelona at risk as Euro giants look to inflict double transfer blow

Barcelona are reportedly set to clash with Paris Saint-Germain next year as the French giants eye a move for one of their players and a rumoured transfer target.

Both sides have started their respective seasons well, albeit PSG came up short against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week.

However, both seemingly remain keen to bolster their squad where possible and according to Mundo Deportivo from the French side’s list of targets, that potentially involves moving for Ivan Rakitic and Ajax youngster Frenkie de Jong next summer.

As noted in the report, the 21-year-old Dutch starlet has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp, and so it would certainly be a huge setback for the La Liga champions if PSG raided them for one of their top midfielders and landed one of their top targets too.

That would of course then raise question marks over the future of Adrien Rabiot as his current contract expires at the end of the season, and given the Frenchman has been linked with Barcelona, that could potentially pave the way for his exit, as per Mundo Deportivo.

In turn, it looks to be a rather complicated situation for the time being, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona can avoid losing Rakitic, who remains a fundamental figure for coach Ernesto Valverde.

Further, with the technical quality and long-term option that De Jong can provide, he seems like an ideal fit at the Nou Camp and so time will tell if they can prevent PSG from snapping him up.

Valverde saw plenty of changes made to his midfield this past summer with Arthur and Arturo Vidal arriving to fill the voids left behind by Andres Iniesta and Paulinho.

Whether or not he needs more quality in that department is up for debate, albeit Vidal, Rakitic and Sergio Busquets are all over 30 now and so perhaps swooping for De Jong or Rabiot would make sense as far as the long-term plan goes.