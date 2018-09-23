How AC Milan could line up vs Atalanta: Duo ruled out, nine changes from Europa League win

AC Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro on Sunday evening, with coach Gennaro Gattuso tipped to make numerous changes to his line-up.

The Rossoneri put out a weakened side against Dudelange in the Europa League on Thursday night, with Gonzalo Higuain’s second-half strike enough to secure all three points.

However, Gattuso is expected to bring back his big guns for the visit of Atalanta, who have shown again so far this season that they’re not to be taken lightly.

As per the club’s tweet below, neither Mattia Caldara nor Patrick Cutrone have been included in the squad this weekend due to back and ankle injuries respectively, and so particularly with regards to his options up top, Gattuso is limited.

Nevertheless, Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu are being tipped to return to the starting line-up to offer creativity and an attacking threat in the wide positions, and Milan fans will hope to see them link up with Higuain to great effect.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura were all rested in midweek, and they are all being tipped to return as Milan are at as full strength as possible.

The Italian giants have collected four points from their opening three games in an indifferent start to the Serie A campaign. If they wish to make a statement of intent that they’re ready to compete for a top-four finish this season, then a win over Atalanta would certainly help.

Probable AC Milan XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport.)