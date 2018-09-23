How Juventus could line up vs Frosinone: Key Allegri decision in attack, rotates XI

Juventus will look to extend their winning start to the Serie A campaign when they face Frosinone on Sunday night, with Massimiliano Allegri tipped to make changes.

The Bianconeri have picked up four wins in four games to start the season, scoring nine goals and conceding four as they set the early pace.

Having kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win too against Valencia in midweek, Allegri will undoubtedly have to rotate his talented squad to keep everyone fresh.

With that in mind, as per the touted line-up below from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the likes of Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandzukic could all be dropped to the bench.

Given the quality at Allegri’s disposal though, with the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Emre Can and Paulo Dybala able to come in, the Italian tactician will undoubtedly be confident in his side’s ability to get the desired result in what could potentially emerge as a tricky away game if they aren’t prepared.

Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped to lead the line as given his impending ban in Europe, that should give him the opportunity to rest while allowing him to continue to feature domestically.

Another key decision will be the possibility of seeing Dybala start, as the Argentine forward hasn’t been a regular in the XI so far this season despite being pivotal to Juve’s recent success.

After being an unused substitute against Valencia and Lazio, while coming off the bench against Parma, he’s only made two starts and so he’ll feel the pressure of having to produce and impress when given a chance from Allegri.

Nevertheless, against a Frosinone side who have picked up just one point from their opening four games of the season, the reigning Italian champions will be expected to secure another victory regardless of the number of changes.

Probable Juventus XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Benatia, Chiellini, Cancelo; Emre Can, Pjanic, Bentancur; Dybala, Ronaldo, Bernardeschi. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport.)