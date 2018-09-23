Man Utd, Juventus involved in possible transfer merry-go-round for €200m+ marquee duo

Man Utd and Juventus could reportedly be involved in a transfer scenario which sees one signing have a knock-on effect for the other club.

Speculation remains rife over the future of Paul Pogba, with the Daily Mail noting that Barcelona could step up their efforts to sign the World Cup winner next year.

SEE MORE: £45m-rated Brazilian starlet sparks transfer battle between Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham

As per The Guardian last month, the Frenchman raised doubts over his own future at Old Trafford by suggesting that he wasn’t entirely happy, and so it remains to be seen whether or not there is an eventual split.

However, it would appear as though Barcelona isn’t the only destination for the Man Utd superstar, as Calciomercato note that Pogba could be involved in a scenario where he returns to Juventus for a second stint, which in turn then frees up United to swoop for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with both players said to be set to fetch over €100m apiece.

Nevertheless, it’s added that it could work out differently with Juve signing Milinkovic-Savic and Pogba perhaps going to Barca, and so it promises to be an intriguing transfer saga next summer when the window opens for business to see who ends up where.

From Juve’s perspective, they’ve won seven consecutive Serie A titles, and yet they continue to explore ways to strengthen their squad further after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer.

Adding either Pogba or Milinkovic-Savic would significantly improve the quality of their midfield, with the Champions League an obvious target now as they look to end a wait for success in Europe which has now stretched beyond two decades.

For United, losing Pogba is surely not on their radar given his importance to the team. Nevertheless, if an exit becomes likely, signing a player of Milinkovic-Savic’s talent and room for development could be a very sensible bit of business to fill the potential void left behind.