Former Borussia Dortmund fan-favourite Kevin Grosskreutz has urged his former Dortmund team-mate Mario Gotze to join Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Gotze has struggled to make first team appearances for Dortmund so far this season, only managing to feature twice in cup competitions for Lucien Favre’s Dortmund side.

Gotze’s career has unfortunately been on a downhill path in recent years and Gotze attempted to get his career back on track when he re-joined Dortmund for Bayern Munich two years ago.

Gotze was once labelled as one of the ‘world’s best’ after scoring the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final but the attacking midfielder has suffered from a massive fall from grace.

See More: Video: Classy Mohamed Salah gesture leaves young Liverpool fan in tears on day he’ll ‘never forget’

Grosskreutz told Sky in Germany: “I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day.

“In Brugge (Champions League), for example, the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track.

“Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”

What better place for Gotze to rejuvenate his career than Liverpool under the tutelage of former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp?

Gotze could almost certainly flourish in what is an extremely talented Liverpool side. The attacking midfielder could support the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane with his ability to craft quality chances.