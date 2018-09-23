Pep Guardiola has Man City transfer concern as Juventus keen on influential ace, €150m+ valuation problematic

Juventus are reportedly keen on Man City winger Leroy Sane, but it’s added that the German ace has a staggering €150m+ valuation from the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old was a fundamental part of City’s success last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

He’s continued to show his class this year with one goal and two assists in seven outings, although he has had his issues too after being dropped from the Germany squad this past summer for the World Cup.

Nevertheless, given his ongoing importance to Pep Guardiola, it’s difficult to see an exit materialise, but as per Calciomercato, Juventus are potentially keen to bring in a long-term marquee signing to complement what they already have in Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it’s added that Sane has a staggering valuation in excess of €150m from City, and so that surely ends all talk of a possible exit as it’s difficult to see where Juventus would get that kind of money for him having just spent over €100m for Ronaldo this past summer, as per the club’s official statement.

Nevertheless, time will tell if it’s a swoop that they revisit in the future, although question marks would surely be raised over whether or not the German international would even be interested in an exit having established himself as a key figure at the Etihad.

Further, while enjoying success as part of Guardiola’s squad and having earned a fundamental role in the Spanish tactician’s plans moving forward, there appears to be a lot to suggest that Sane has no reason to leave.

In contrast, perhaps a new challenge and a chance to continue to win major honours given Juve have won seven consecutive league titles, could be a tempting factor. However, that price-tag would surely remain as a decisive stumbling block.