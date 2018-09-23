Philippe Coutinho angry with Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde’s comment in press conference

Phillipe Coutinho is reportedly angry with Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde regarding a comment he made about the Brazilian in one of his press conferences.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Brazilian has made his anger known to Barcelona’s players, and that he may even be made to leave the club if Valverde decides to stay with the club beyond this summer.

MORE: ‘Angry’ Barcelona star will seek departure from Nou Camp in January should certain factor stay the same

As per this report, the comment Valverde made was that he hasn’t been starting Coutinho as the Brazilian “breaks the balance” of his side, and that these words didn’t go down well with the former Liverpool man.

It’s easy to see why Coutinho would be angry with this comment, as the player is clearly one of the most talented at the club, and his presence definitely helps free up teammates like Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho cost the club an absolute heap of cash back in January, and to see him not starting the vast majority of games will surely anger Barca fans, as well as Coutinho.

Barca fans will surely not want to see Valverde stay if it means risking seeing Coutinho leave, as they’d surely want to see the Brazilian international stay at the Nou Camp for as long as physically possible.