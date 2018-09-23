Pundit says Mesut Ozil should take inspiration from Liverpool stalwart amid Arsenal inconsistency

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Mesut Ozil should learn from James Milner given the Liverpool’s man ability to stay consistent.

The Arsenal playmaker is undoubtedly a highly talented individual, but he has struggled to display his best form on a consistent basis during his time in north London.

This season alone is a snapshot of his stint with the Gunners in many respects, as after struggling in big games against Chelsea and Man City, he was dropped before scoring two goals in his last two games.

Unai Emery will want to see more from the 29-year-old though on a consistent basis to help lead Arsenal towards reaching their objectives this season, and Merson believes that Ozil should look at Milner and follow his lead on how to be a consistent and reliable performer.

“I mean this lad, every week seven, eight (out of 10), every single day of the week. You tell him what to do, he just goes out and does it,” he is quoted as saying by The Express. “He picks the right pass, everything he does, he’s an absolute credit.

“I think every kid should watch this lad, every kid should watch this lad. Every week he turns up, every week. You never see him think ‘nah, not today’. I say every kid, I think Ozil should be watching him to be fair.”

The pair are obviously very different players, and it could be argued that it simply isn’t in Ozil’s make up to do the job that Milner does and have that same approach he has.

Nevertheless, the point Merson is trying to make is a valid one in the sense that Milner turns up every game and puts in a solid shift for his side. That’s the least that Ozil should be doing, with his quality on the ball then separating him from the rest to establish himself as a pivotal figure for Arsenal.

Whether that happens in the coming weeks and months under Emery remains to be seen, but as far as Milner goes, he certainly deserves all the praise he gets for his form over the last 18 months.