“Should start him more often” – Arsenal star’s impressive display vs Everton has these Arsenal fans singing his praises

Arsenal produced a solid second half display against Everton this afternoon to take home their fifth win in a row in all competitions.

The Gunners claimed their fifth win in a row under Unai Emery, as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette saw them overcome the Toffees at the Emirates stadium.

The win now means that the Gunners have climbed up to sixth in the table, with the club leapfrogging rivals Manchester United in the process.

It was a difficult match for Arsenal overall, as Everton provided the north London side with a stern test, creating a whole host of goal-scoring chances during the game.

One player’s performance did stand out to Arsenal fans, and that was the one of Rob Holding, who came on a substitute in the first half for Greek international Sokratis.

The England star played very well for the Gunners during the time he was on the field, something that lead to fans calling for the player to start for the north London side.

It’s pretty clear to see what these Arsenal fans want from Unai Emery after Holding’s performance this afternoon…

Cech, you won us the match today. Rob Holding should start matches and LACA….. what a strike ?? — Megan Cantle (@megancantle99) September 23, 2018

Start Rob Holding — dead inside (@_YesNoMaybeSo_) September 23, 2018

Our defence still gives me the jitters. But on the plus side, Holding was very good. Really should start ahead of Mustafi. Hope Papa's injury isn't too serious. — Barrister Mr Gideon (@DondeonBeke) September 23, 2018

Arsenal really need to start Rob Holding more — Fiánna (@TulisasMuffinx) September 23, 2018

Look at the calm in defense since Holding came on. I don't care who sits. Rob Holding should start regularly — Abu Guendouzi (@bra_ABU) September 23, 2018